Food Lovers take up Grove Spar Challenge

With the SPAR at the Grove in Mbombela providing the poor and destitute with food parcels and essential items, Food Lovers in the city, had now joined the challenge.

NewsHorn recently uploaded the challenge which had been made by SuperSpar at the Grove to other businesses in Nelspruit to join hands with them to ensure no one goes hungry during

the lockdown. This challenge had now been taken up by Food Lovers Market.

NewsHorn’s sales manager, Amanda Joubert, had ensured that the goodwill of these managers can be shared with readers.

As these businesses support those in need, let us support them.