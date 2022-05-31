Flu season is here

Alex Rose-Innes

What YOU can do to fight flu

A flu vaccine jab and taking care of yourself by ensuring a healthy lifestyle are the two best ways to reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill from the flu this winter, according to dieticians.

You can help your body to fight off infections by eating a well-balanced diet which include lots of fresh fruit and vegetables which are tax free and cheaper than most other pre-packed foods.

A strengthened immune system can also help to reduce the severity of symptoms and the period of illness. While no single food item can guarantee immunity against colds and flu, food rich in antioxidants can boost the immune system by ensuring that immune cells work optimally. These include butternut, pumpkin, citrus fruits (oranges), tomatoes, whole grains, milk and lean meats and drinking lots of clean water. For infants and toddlers up to the age of two, breastfeeding is said to provide them with the best start to a healthy immune system.

Other ways to ensure a healthy immune system include monitoring your well-being and stress levels. Long-term stress can affect the immune system, making the body vulnerable to infections. You can also decrease stress by doing something that helps you unwind, such as drawing, painting, sewing, writing or cooking.

Healthy habits for adults and children include good hygiene practices- washing your hands regularly, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow and staying home when you are sick to avoid infecting others.

Visit your local clinic to obtain your flu vaccine or for a check-up. Should you develop any of the common flu symptoms – headache, fever or body chills, sore throat or cough (usually dry), tiredness and weakness, a runny or stuffy nose, aching muscles and vomiting, diarrhoea and high fever (common in children) – see a doctor or visit your local clinic or hospital.

Caption: With winter comes the yearly flu