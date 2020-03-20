Five Coronavirus cases confirmed in Mpumalanga

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in the country is likely to increase to just under 200 by Friday.

Free State first confirmed cases

The Health Department also announced that the Free State province now has its first confirmed cases.

“The patients are being informed as we speak, some have already been taken into quarantine by the provincial government.”

He said the department would disclose the number of cases in this province on Friday, once all the patients had been made aware of their positive test results.

Western Cape MEC in self-quarantine

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has gone into self-quarantine as a precaution after she came into contact with the French Consul General, who announced that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“This morning I spoke to the Western Cape Health MEC, Dr Mbombo. She informed me that she, together with her Ministry staff, had gone into self-quarantine as a precaution…

“The MEC is feeling strong and has not exhibited any symptoms. We wish her well as we know that she has been crisscrossing the Western Cape province to ensure the state of preparedness of our health facilities for COVID-19 patients requiring admission,” said the Health Department.

Mbombo is now waiting for her results to determine her way forward.

19 March: A 56-year-old female who travelled to France.

18 March: A 56-year-old female with no international travel history.

A 64-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

16 March: A 55-year-old-male who had travelled to France.

12 March: A 27-year-old female who had travelled to the United States and returned on 7 March.