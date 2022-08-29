First Game Lifestyle Awards nominees announced

Game Lifestyle Awards (GLA), had hosted its nominations event at a prestigious ceremony held at Game Lifestyle Park on the August 21 2022.

The GLA was created to honour and recognize talented individuals from communities who resides at Game and show the positives in those areas surrounding the areas. The GLA CEO, Tumelo Nkuna, said the award will focus on local residents, especially those who represent rural people in a positive way and making a difference.

“Our categories range from Best Local Hustler, Best Taxi Driver, Best Music of the Year, Best Social Media influencer, Best Media Personality and the best Beautician to even Best Pastor, to name a few. All these people need to be recognized and be provided with a good platform to showcase their talents and show that the communities surrounding Game have the best potential and capabilities of developing their own good history,” he said.

Nkuna also said the event is firmly endorsed by the Chairperson of Buscor, Norah Fakude, the former deputy president of the ANC Youth league Desmond Moela and various local businesses people.

“People can expect an extra ordinary performance at the event that will be held Dayinzendza Mall Game “White-Hazy” on the October 15, 2022 and can follow the vent on the GLA social media platform, or visit our website to vote for the nominees, or be updated about the main event,” he continued.

Nkuna also extended his gratitude to members of the community and all nominees for making it possible for the awards to take place and by entering the competition because, he said, the whole idea behind the GLA is for them to be recognized by the communities they are representing. “ These awards are a good platform for the local talent and the image of the community at large, “ he concluded.