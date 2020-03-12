First Coronavirus case confirmed in the province

A 27 year old female from Mpumalanga who had traveled from South Africa on February 23, flew to Orlando in Florida via Dubai. She arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on March 8 and stayed overnight with her father in Johannesburg before driving home to Mpumalanga on March 9.

As a result her symptoms started on the same day with a cough. The sample was taken on the same day to test for the Coronavirus.

The woman lives with her husband who also traveled with her. They don’t have any children or elderly people in the household, only the husband and wife.

The young woman has been taken to Rob Ferreira Hospital for assessment in order to determine the severity. This will determine whether she needs to be admitted or self-quarantined.

The husband is also at Rob Ferreira Hospital to be assessed and tested. The integrated response teams are activated and busy tracing contacts that the patient and her husband had close interactions with since their return.

It is important that we know the signs and symptoms of COVID- 19 which are:

• Fever

• Cough ,

• Difficulty in breathing

• General body pains

• Diarrhea

There should be a high index of suspicion especially when a person has a documented travel history to countries with ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within 14 days before symptom onset; OR had a close physical contact with a confirmed patient with COVID-19 while he/she is symptomatic.

We can all play a role in prevention of the spread of the virus with the following easy hygiene practices:

• Practice hand hygiene frequently: wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

• Cover nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing : use a flexed elbow or tissue

• Avoid contact with a person with cold or flu-like symptoms

• Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces: including tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks

• Avoid contact with live animals

The Department of Health is vigilantly monitoring the situation through its surveillance systems.