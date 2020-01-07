Fires still raging Down Under

MORE than 2000 homes had been destroyed as bush fires continued to rage in New South Wales in Australia. Millions of wild animals had been killed. So far, 20 people lost their lives as fire fighters battle the onslaught which had been raging since November 2019.

Despite welcome rain assisting the fire fighters, more mega outbreaks are predicted. Huge tracts of land were destroyed and naval ships had joined the fight which experts say is but an omen of things to come as humans continue to destroy the earth. Researchers are agreeing that global warming could be the reason for these fires.

To date, insurance companies had received claims totaling ($485.59 million).