Fine artist’s masterpieces imitates life

NEWSHORN had an opportunity to interview local fine artist, Casjane du Plooy, to find out more

about her beautiful works of art.

Who is Casjané du Plooy?

I was born in Bloemfontein and grew up there, I had informal art classes up until 2004. At

the age of 14, I started my studies at Motheo FET College where I found myself entering the

art route.

From college, I worked as a graphic designer and also worked in the jewellery design sector

up until December of 2014.

When and how did you start doing art?

Ever since I could remember, art to me was only drawing and painting, and only in my art

studies.

As a result, I got the opportunity to go into more arts disciplines such as painting, drawing,

woodcut prints etching, engraving and pottery.

In 2015 I moved to Nelspruit and found myself in these beautiful, inspiring surroundings.

When I saw some of the sights I had the urge to start drawing again and never looked back

from then on.

What kind of medium do you use?

The charcoal will always stay my favourite, but I had opportunities to work in water colours,

oil paint and pastels too. But charcoal will stay my favourite medium to express myself in.

What inspires you or do you have a muse?

People’s faces and expressions have always had a soft spot in my heart and I do a lot of

portraits of faces with unique expressions, and then wildlife. Who cannot get inspired by our

beautiful wildlife on our doorstep?

Have you sold any of your artwork and how was the feeling when you sold your first one?

Over the years, I have sold a few pieces of art and also did a few commissions, if and when I

get the opportunity. It’s the greatest feeling to see the reaction on a client’s face when they

first open the commissioned work. However, I don’t get to see it often as the most

commissions are done as gifts for people.

I remembered when I sold my first artwork to a client, it was like wow, someone likes my

work. But the cherry on top is when you sell artwork to an overseas client. Knowing that

your work sold to overseas clients and that there are overseas clients following you as an

artist boosts your confidence so much more.

Where can people view your work?

My work can be viewed on my Facebook page where I post pictures and videos on the

progress I do regularly at www.facebook.com/casjaneduplooyart.

It can also be viewed on my online shop where you can also buy some of my products with

my artworks on https://casjane.myshopify.com/

More of my work can be viewed at Mo’s Studio at Sonpark and some of my products are

available at the following stores: Joubert en Seuns Padstal, The Farmstall at Halls, Montagu

Nelsruit – Illanga Mall, Wildman Nelspruit and Dots and Odds.

What does your work focus on i.e. landscape or portraits?

My focus goes hand in hand with my inspiration, which is mostly portraits and wildlife.

I do like to keep a good balance between the two as not to lose touch with different

techniques used in each genre.