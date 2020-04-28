Financial support for spaza shops and general dealers

Masoka Dube

SMALL Business Development Minister, Khumbhudzo Ntshaveni, had called on spaza shops and general dealers to apply to a Covid-19 relief fund. South Africa’s small businesses and informal traders had been under a lot of pressure after the countrywide lockdown had been implemented last month. The support scheme in partnership with Nedbank was launched on April 18.

“The support scheme also benefits the general dealers and traditional grocery stores in townships and villages with licenses that are 100% owned by South Africans,” Ntshaveni said.

“Whereas local hardware stores are also beneficiaries under this scheme, their funding package is being finalised to ensure their ability to operate as these businesses had been included in the updated list of essential services,” she said.

The minister said the department had finalised an agreement with Nedbank to support spaza shops and general dealers in conjunction with the Khula Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Applicants are urged to visit the department’s website, that of Nedbank or Boxer store for more information.

To qualify for the scheme, the business owner must be a South African holding a valid trading permit (including temporary) or business license in the case of a general dealer.

Spaza shops and general dealers to get financial injection to recover from the lockdown negative impact.