Financial support for spaza shops and general dealers.

SMALL Business Development Minister Khumbhudzo Ntshaveni has called on spaza shops and general dealers to apply for a Covid-19 relief fund. South Africa’s small business had been under a lot of pressure after the country’s lockdown that was implemented last month in an attempt to stop the spreading of the Coronavirus.

The support scheme in partnership with Nedbank was launched last week (April 18).

“The support scheme also benefits the general dealers/ traditional grocery stores in townships and villages with applicable licenses that are 100% owned by South Africans,” said Ntshaveni.

“Whereas the local hardware stores are also beneficiaries under this scheme, their funding package is being finalised to ensure their ability to operate as their businesses have been included in the updated list of businesses offering essential services,” she said.

She said the department has finalised an agreement with Nedbank to support spaza shops and general dealers on the back of the Khula Credit Guarantee Scheme.

Those willing to apply for the scheme are urged to visit the department’s website Nedbank or Boxer store for more information.

To qualify for the scheme the business owner must be a South African holding a valid trading permit (including temporary) or business license in the case of a general dealer qualifies to apply.