Farmers can apply for share of R1.2bn in COVID-19 disaster relief

Tumelo Waga Dibakwane

THE Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) had set aside R1.2 billion as a COVID-19 disaster fund intervention to assist small-scale farmers.

The minister of the department, Thoko Didiza, said applications could be made until 22 April. The necessary forms can be accessed on the department’s website www.dalrrd.gov.za and through national, provincial, district and local offices of both the DALRRD and the respective provincial agriculture departments.

Applications would be lodged electronically at applications@dalrrd.gov.za or submitted to the respective offices. No late applications would be accepted.