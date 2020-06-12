Exclusive interview with the great Papa Ndu …

AWARD-WINNING gospel star and songwriter Ndumiso “Papa Ndu” Manana is yearning to return to the studio and do what he does best.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Papa Ndu says he has, like many artists, been left frustrated.

NewsHorn had the opportunity to talk to the soft-spoken Papa Ndu about the future. In an exclusive interview, he talks about his life and recent offering

This is what the multi-award winning artist had to say:

NewsHorn (NH): How long have you been in the industry?

Papa Ndu (PN): Twenty-six years (started back in 1994. Worked with Sipho Makhabane on his second or third album).

NH: When was the first time you realised that you wanted to sing?

PN: I come from a Christian home and music has always been part of our family. My dad influenced me greatly with the kind of music he was listening to back then.

NH: How many albums have you released?

PN: One Studio album, two singles, and a live DVD, which is still to be released.

NH: Where does Papa Ndu hail from?

PN: Born and bred in Mbombela, Nelspruit, grew up in Kanyamazane.

NH: And how was life like growing up?

PN: Life was okay, we didn’t have much but we enjoyed ourselves. We started a choir called Imperial Sound, which became a big phenomenon and we travelled to a lot of places, performing. Through this choir, we met Benjamin Dube and we forged a very good relationship with him. Music was all we thought about when we were teenagers. We interacted with great people like the late Ray Phiri, Sipho Makhabane and Bishop Benjamin Dube. Later on, I joined my current church, Church on the Hill, and this is where I got a platform to sharpen my songwriting skills. This is also where, with the help of my Apostle, I got an opportunity to study for a Digital Music Production Diploma in Pretoria.

NH: What is the highlight of your career as an artist?

PN: Performing in Zimbabwe with the Legendary Steve Kekana back in 1997 and winning a SABC Crown Gospel award in 2016.

NH: Which artist would you like to work with the future?

PN: Locally, I have always wanted to work with the great Margaret Motsage and it happened in February on my upcoming DVD. Internationally I wish to spend a day with Kirk Franklin.

NH: Why did you choose gospel among other genres?

PN: Gospel music is in me as I am a reborn Christian. I am able to express myself and I do not struggle to write a gospel song since it’s about a life I live. I was part of an afro-jazz band a while back, and I really enjoyed and learnt a lot there also. Our band leader was the current lead singer of Stimela, Mr Sam Ndlovu.

NH: Which artist influenced your career move growing up?

PN: The legendary Moruti Shoba. My dad used to buy all of his music, and as a result, I got influenced by his music. When we started our choir we were joined by Mr Fakazi Gama who became a great influence in my life as a music manager. This is the person who invested greatly in my life. He made sure he bought every CD that we wanted. We got exposed to James Cleveland, Shirley Fraser, Tramaine Hawkins and many other international gospel artists.

NH: What is that one thing that people often assume about you as an artist?

PN: Well, I might not be too sure about it, but a lot of people do think that I am a reserved person, until you get closer you realise that I am the funniest person ever. I could also make a successful career as a comedian.