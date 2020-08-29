Eulender to represent province at Mrs SA contest

MULTI-talented businesswoman, community driver and philanthropist, Eulender Nanni (35) is among the 50 finalists of the Mrs South Africa contest.

The contest is about more than just good looks, but predominantly about female empowerment.

Speaking to NewsHorn, Nanni said the competition had been exciting regardless the coronavirus pandemic. She said she used the situation to show how real women with careers and families could make a difference.

“Growth only happens when one is ready to work hard even if sometimes the environment does not allow you to. What I like most about the competition is that it is not just a beauty pageant, it is about female empowerment, affording real women with careers and families a chance to make a difference and follow our passions and dreams,” she said.

Nanni, originally from Majembeni in Bushbuckridge, now stays in Nelspruit and is married to Franz Nanni.

This firebrand, who comes in a tiny package, is mom to a 13-year old daughter despite her career as entrepreneur, motivational speaker and founder of a non-profit organisation (NPO). She also boasts qualifications in an internal auditing and accounting.

“I use my experience in auditing and accounting to empower women and the youth, to help them acquire financial literacy and entrepreneurial skills.”

Among her many talents are event planning and fashion drives to raise awareness of non-communicable diseases and mental health issues.

Nanni is asking Mpumalanga residents to support her during this journey, but also to take hands with her across her many projects to benefit the provincial communities.

Apart from her entrepreneurial ventures, as part of her NPO, Nanni is advocating eating disorders among children, depression and alcoholism among children and the youth and the spectrum disorder of autism.