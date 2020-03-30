Eucalyptus plantations in Mpu- FSA addresses “misconceptions”

Residents of Barberton and Kaapsehoop might find themselves having a serious shortage of water if the forest companies continue with their eucalyptus plantations, said GeaSphere spokesperson, Phillip Owen. Eucalyptus plantations are considered to be one of the plantations that consume a lot of water compared to the pine tree plantations.

According to Owen, the plantations companies are converting pine tree plantations into eucalyptus without following proper procedures.

“On average, eucalypts use 25% more water than pines, reducing the residual streamflow from 35% of base vegetation flow to 20%, a residual flow reduction of 44%. In brief, changing from pine to eucalypts will reduce the free stream flow by nearly half,” Owen said.

“What we have noticed is that the forestry companies have been over the years converting pine tree plantations into eucalyptus without considering the fact that they are placing people’s lives in danger because the water will run out,” Owen said.

“Remember, South Africa already has a shortage of water, so this will make the situation to be worse. This is a problem throughout the province, but Barberton and Kaapsehoop are most affected,” Owen said.

Owen said a comprehensive Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) has to be conducted to enable a better understanding of the accumulative impacts to guide appropriate decision making on the matter. NewsHorn had seen emails that Owen had sent to Forestry South Africa Chief Executive (CEO) Michael Peter asking him to address the problem.

In an email statement to NewsHorn, Peters, said: “FSA believes that the statements to which you referred, are patently false. There is no requirement in law to obtain an authorisation prior to switching genera. Similarly, there is no requirement in law to reduce area when doing so. The most recent hydrological research done by the country’s erstwhile leading hydrologist, instead demonstrates that the difference in the total water usage between the two genera, is negligible and in some cases, pine trees can use more water than eucalyptus.”

“FSA is currently taking steps to correct the public misconceptions and reputational damage that have resulted from these statements and we are not able to comment beyond this, until that process has been concluded.”