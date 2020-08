Hardofa Work Hunde (34) Ethiopian National was found guilty and sentenced to five years imprisonment or Hundred (R100 000. 00) fine by the Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court on Thursday 20 August 2020 for Contravention of customer and excise Act 91 of 1964 possession of counterfeit goods.

In May 2020 Hunde was found transporting counterfeit cigarettes from Limpopo to Mpumalanga valued to R300.000.00 and he was then arrested and exhibits seized.