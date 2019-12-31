Eskom working around the  clock to avert load shedding on New Year’s Eve

As South Africans will be celebrating the New Year’s Eve tonight, Eskom has promised that it will work very hard to ensure that there will be no load shedding.

“There is no load shedding expected today, as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service,” said the power utility.

In a statement, Eskom continued to ask customers to reduce electricity demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

In addition, the power utility will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary while also reminding customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable.

It added that the possibility of load shedding remains.

As of 6:30 am breakdowns were at 13 729MW.

“Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9 500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding.”

Earlier this month, the power utility had implemented load shedding as a result of a shortage in generation capacity– SAnews.gov.za