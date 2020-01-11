Eskom – another one bites the dust

The South African government says President Cyril Ramaphosa has noted the resignation of Jabu Mabuza as member and Chairperson of the Board of Eskom Limited.

Mabuza tendered his resignation on Friday, 10 January 2020.

In his resignation letter, Mabuza apologised for Eskom’s inability to meet the commitment it made to the President, the Deputy President and the relevant Ministers at a meeting on 11 December 2019 to avoid load shedding over this period.

“At this meeting, Eskom presented plans to ensure that the risk of loadshedding would be eliminated during the holiday period until 13 January 2020. Eskom also outlined the risks affecting the national grid,” the Presidency said in a statement on Friday evening.

Source: SA People.com