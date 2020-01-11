Ermelo farmers rejoice as stock theft in Mpumalanga gets heavy court sentences

Ermelo’s farming community called the latest court sentence of stock thefts a breakthrough.

SAPS provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma, took the complaints of the farmers seriously and tasked the Hawks to deal with this scourge of theft.

The suspects in the latest incident which occurred at the end of last year would spend most of their lives behind bars and even the National Prosecuting Authority applauded the court for handing down sentences of 29 years.

Zuma said that the thefts over the Christmas season were as a result of people who wanted lots of meat for the holiday and for special New Year festivities.