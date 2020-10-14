Environment and everyday objects inspire young artist

“BEING able to create pieces of art from any object around me including using my vision and ideas to create art is my inspiration.”

This is according to Nkomazi-born, Thembelenkosini Nyoni, during an interview with the NewsHorn about his works of art.

The 28-year-old Nyoni, who is a visual artist, highlighted the fact that his biggest goal is to own a studio or gallery and to export his work globally.

Nyoni, who also goes by the name Teekay, said: “Basically Teekay is an upcoming artist from Nkomazi who is residing in Nelspruit. I discovered my talent and passion for the fine arts while I was still in high school.

“As a result, after matriculating, I decided to pursue my passion as a career and enrolled at the Tshwane University of Pretoria to further my studies in the field of arts. That’s when my passion for art grew and my talent developed.

“I am also a hardworking individual who doesn’t like giving up. I am also an outgoing, honest individual who is dedicated in achieving goals that I set for myself,” Nyoni said.

He said the medium he prefers to use when creating his master pieces are acrylic, oil, charcoal and pencil on canvas, and murals including fabric.

He however, emphasised that: “My favourite medium is oil because of its quality and longevity including the gloss even after two decades after the painting had been created.”