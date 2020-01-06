Electric Tesla cars – changing the driving experience overseas

Main photograph:

A Tesla automobile stands charging at a Tesla Inc. charging station in Lavik near Bergen, Norway. Photo: Carina Johansen/Bloomberg

Electric cars’ share of new registrations in Norway surged to a record in 2019, helped by Tesla Inc.’s best year ever in the Nordic country. Battery electric cars accounted for 42% of new car sales in Norway in 2019 up from 31% in 2018. Tesla sold a record 18,798 cars, led by a flow of its new Model 3 in the first half of last year.

Elon Musk’s decision to assemble Tesla Inc. cars in China required years of planning and billions of dollars in spending. The electric Model 3 sedans rolling off the assembly line at Tesla’s Shanghai plant — its first outside the U.S. — face a market where total vehicle sales are expected to fall for a third straight year. After capturing about 5% of China’s car sales, electric vehicles have been losing steam as the economy cooled and the government scaled back subsidies for buyers. (Living in a country where the government provides a subsidy to buyers of electrical cars?)



Source: Bloomberg