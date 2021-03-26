Ehlanzeni District shows one of SA’s highest TB-infected areas

EHLANZENI District Municipality in Mpumalanga is one of the country’s municipalities with the highest rate of Tuberculosis (TB), recording more than 1 000 fatalities and almost 13 000 infections since 2018.

This was announced by the province’s Premier, Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, during the recent commemoration of world TB day. SA is among one of 14 countries with the highest TB count worldwide. However, Nkangala and Gert Sibande Districts show the lowest infection rates in Mpumalanga.

“This upward trend and increase in infections is a sobering reminder that we are gathered in a part of the world that is being ravaged by tuberculosis. This scourge has robbed families of loved ones, communities of its leaders and the Province of its future,” she said.

Mtshweni-Tsipane said that in response to the crisis, the province had developed a result-orientated strategy which is is focused on accelerating the reduction of TB infections through education and screenings as part of the Cheka Impilo Wellness Campaign. It is hoped that this would reduce mortality figures by providing treatment and post-treatment care at all provincial health care facilities. It is aimed at reaching all key and vulnerable populations with customised and targeted interventions.

The premier said this would include providing digital chest X-ray machines, procuring 22 double cab vehicles for TB management services and finding the missing T-positive residents at municipal level.

“Implementing the 90-90-90 strategy for TB, would see screening of 90% of the provincial population for TB symptoms and ensuring 90% of positive cases would receive appropriate treatment. This programme would also provide TB screening during household visits for COVID-19.

“This strategy is in line with the National Strategic Plan (NSP), as developed by The South African Aids Council (SANAC), to reduce the overall TB infection rate across the country. The NSP will afford our provinces a platform through which we shall chart our collective response to this silent killer,” she said.