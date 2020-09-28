DUE DATE FOR ADMISSION OF LEARNERS FOR 2021 EXTENDED

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has extended the due date for admission of learners for the 2021 school year to 30 October 2020.

This extension is intended to provide ample opportunity to parents who were unable to register their children due to the Covid 19 pandemic and other genuine reasons to do so.

It is imperative for parents to register their children within the provided timeframe of the Admission of Learners for 2021 to enable schools to plan effectively and to ensure that the 2021 school year starts without teaching, learning and administrative challenges.

When applying for registration, parents are by law required to submit:

• A filled in application form from the school;

• Official birth certificate of the child;

• Proof of immunization;

• A transfer card if a learner transfers from one public school to another and

• The last report card issued by the previous school.

No learner can be refused admission on the basis that his/her parents are unable to pay school fees .

Learners with special disabilities must also be admitted to schools in line with the dictates of White Paper No 6.

Should a parent experience a problem regarding the registration of a child to a school, he/she should request a written explanation from the principal of the school concerned or contact the nearest circuit office for assistance.

Parents can also call the departmental toll free line at 0800 203 116 for assistance in this regard during office hours.

The MEC for Education, Mr Bonakele Majuba urged parents to register their children in schools next to their areas of residence to avoid learners to travel long distances, to make it easy for parents to attend to school related activities and to enable learners to participate in their school curriculum enrichement programmes.

” We humbly request parents to consider registering their children in schools within their vicinity to enhance teaching and learning experience at the same time take advantage of the provided grace period to register their children.

Let us all work together to ensure that learners are registered on time to enable effective teaching and learning from day one of school reopening”. MEC Majuba