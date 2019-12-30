Drunk drivers cause road accidents

Mpumalanga police have urged motorists not to drive under the influence of alcohol to avoid unnecessary road accidents.

At the beginning of the Safer Festive Season Operation, police managed to detect more than 1300 drivers from the roads who were arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol.

“This causes danger, not only to the drivers but to other road users as well because most lives are lost due to people who disobey the law by consciously going behind the wheel after consumption of alcohol,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

“There has already been a loss of many lives on our roads as a result of drunk driving. The Safer Festive Season Operation continues to make strides in the fight against crime,” said Hlathi.

Hlathi said police and other law-enforcement agencies will continue to frequently monitor and conduct road policing as well as manning other checkpoints to deter as well as arrest people for drinking and driving.

The Provincial Commissioner of Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has indicated that the law enforcement agencies are also determined to enforce the law and as such will not tolerate this reckless behaviour. He has issued a stern warning to motorists to refrain from drinking and driving.