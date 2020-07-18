DNA results not provided after seven months

THE mother of a young man, who was killed and burned beyond recognition in Bushbuckridge, is now pleading with the provincial police to release her son’s remains for her to bury him. The young man was killed in Marite and until now the police had not verified DNA taken from the mother to ensure it had indeed been her son.

According to RoseMamitje, her son was killed by a friend who also burnt his corpse to have his car. When the family of the deceased saw the friend driving the car, albeit in a different colour, they notified police. The killer was arrested and showed police where he hid the body.

Mamitje said after her son had been gone for weeks, the vehicle was noticed and the killer found. However, results of DNA taken in January this year to prove that she was indeed the mother had not been shared with her. This despite the fact that she recognised the clothes found next to his burnt corpse as that of her son.

She told NewsHorn that the police said at the time that she would receive the DNA results in two weeks, but seven months had now gone by without any information from their side. “I am pleading with the police to release me from my heartache by releasing my son’s remains so that I can heal inside. As an African, there are rituals which we are supposed to perform, but not having his remains, it cannot be done.”

The spokesperson for the Mpumalanga police, Leonard Hlathi, told NewsHorn that with the COVID-19 pandemic, results of the DNA could take much longer, despite the fact that the DNA was taken in January before the COVID pandemic and lockdown. The mother was referred to the investigating officer on the case, who would update her about the result.