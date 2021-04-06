DJ Matt is changing the entertainment industry in BBR

POPULAR radio personality, Mathews Mokoena, better known as DJ Matt, is determined to change the entertainment industry in the rural and township areas of Mpumalanga.

The Teka Ndzikunyika hit maker had decided to inspire young people by providing positive events and top entertainment. This comes after he became one of the leading figures bringing popular celebrities to the Bushbuckridge (BBR) communities. Mokoena, is also a musician and a record label owner. He had seen to it that the youth of the province was provided with unique opportunities to rub shoulders with Muvhango’s actor, Gabriel Temudzani, aka Vha Azwindini, the famous kwaito musician, Mapaputsi and Pitch Black Afro.

“I just want to bring hope to our people, have fun with them and provide platforms for local artists to showcase their talents while also being around some of their idols. It is a struggle for artists in previously disadvantaged communities to perform alongside established artists who could guide and inspire them. So, my events comes with fun and also provide a perfect spot to be inspired as a young entertainer,” he said.

Mokoena said that having been denied opportunities to showcase his talent before he got his breakthrough on radio some years ago, taught him to be patient and stop asking people to showcase his talent.

“When I joined Radio Bushbuckridge back in the day, I started to host events in taverns where I would get R500 a show. I needed to pay transport and would end up going home with only R100 or R50, but my dream was fulfilled because I was hungry to showcase my talent and is not just about making money because that’s how we showcase our talents promoting music and giving up-coming artists a chance,” Mokoena told NewsHorn.

He added that it was important inspire young people by providing them with an opportunity to meet famous artists. An event that would do just that is planned for this Easter, The Easter Weekend Pool Vibes event. “I have teamed up with a friend and a colleague, Themba Techtonics, to host this event on April 3 at De Zone in Croquet Lawn near Ximhungwe. Among those who would appear are popular Xitsonga artists, Henny C and Themba Nyathi. There are many young people there who are hungry for these kinds of events,” he said.