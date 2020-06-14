Department of Social development official test positive for COVID 19

One of the Department of Social Development staff stationed at Nkomazi Sub District Offices in Tonga has tested positive for corona virus.

The official took her child to the Doctors for consultation on the 5th of June 2020 and few days later she was contacted by the Doctor to come and test after it was found that one of the person who visited the Doctor tested positive for corona virus.

The official was then tested and the results came positive from her Doctor on Friday 12 June 2020. The Department of Health through its tracers is following up on all the people that may have been in contact with the official, since she reported to work on the 06 and 07th June 2020 as essential worker.

MEC for Social Development, Thandi Shongwe wishes the official a speedy recovery while she is on self-isolation, and urged the other officials for self-quarantine, while plans are in place for the department to decontaminate the office. The Nkomazi Sub Districts offices remain closed until further notice.

‘’MEC Shongwe reassure the community of Nkomazi and surrounding areas to remain calm while the department is monitoring the situation very closely. The safety of staff remains the priority of the department and its key stakeholders as a results daily screening of officials in the department will continue during COVID- 19 nationwide lockdown to circumvent the spread of the pandemic’’ concluded MEC Shongwe.