 Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries name changes from April 1

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) will in future be known as the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE).

The substitution and designation of names for National Department and Office of the Premiers and heads thereof was published in Government Gazette 44229 (Notice No. 172) in terms of the Public Service Act on 5 March 2021.

Following the announcement of the sixth administration in 2019, forestry and fisheries functions were amalgamated into the Department of Environmental Affairs, which became know the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries.

The formation of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is now complete, with all the relevant officials having been transferred to the newly amalgamated Department.