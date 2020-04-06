Cyber criminals may capitalise on COVID-19 online news

UNIVERSITY of Mpumalanga (UMP) School of Computing and Mathematical Science’s professor, Tembisa Ngqondi, had warned the public to be careful of COVID-19 news online as cyber criminals could easily take advantage and steal valuable information.

Ngqondi said the sharp increase of shared messages and videos surrounding the worldwide outbreak of the virus could pose a serious threat to people’s online security.

“People must take caution before opening any video, voice and or picture attachments. With the amount of information and videos currently being shared, hackers may take this opportunity to target you and hack your device through the flow of shared messages,” Ngqondi said. She further warned the public to be careful of fake news as some people wish to cause unnecessary panic and anxiety.

Her advice to minimise cybercrime, is to upskill communities. UMP in partnership with NEMISA (National Electronic Media Institute of South Africa), had even before the lockdown, been upskilling local communities on how to protect themselves against cybercrime.

“The aim of the initiative, Cyber Security E-skills CoLab, is to enhance communal digital skills and competence by ensuring that they understand how to protect their information while proficiently using their digital tools,” she said.

The professor said that addressing the cyber security threat required a holistic approach which could be offered in layers.

“In short, it is a thematic area that focuses on creating an e-awareness, developing a working frame work, creating policy guidelines providing training and other related things.”