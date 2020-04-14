Criminals vandalise Mpumalanga schools during lock down

The MEC for Education, Bonakele Majuba and the MEC for Community Safety and Security Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala wouldl conduct an assessment of some of the schools were broken into during lock down. This would be undertaken from Tuesday, April 14 in Barberton and Mbombela areas.

As many as 72 burglary and vandalism cases had been reported throughout the province, with the Kamhola Secondary School, the Sikhutsele Primary School, Emjindini Secondary School and Ngwane Primary School, suffering severe damages and losses. Even before the lock down, learners in Barberton had been prevented from attending schools due to the ongoing protests. International media reports state that more than 170 schools across South Africa had been vandalised during COVID-19 lock down.

Due to lock down regulation,s only accredited officials and the media would be allowed on certain of these visits. Media accreditation would be handled by Gerald Sambo on 081 526 7802. Further inquiries could be directed to

Jasper Zwane on 083 743 1804 or Moeti Mmusi on 079 291 0664 or 084 411 3372