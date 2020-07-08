COVID news and new bubonic plague in china

While the country is still suspected of having started the COVID-19 pandemic, a new threat had now reared its head in China. Once again, it has to do with the Chinese habit of eating wild animals such as marmots, just as their “wet markets,” which sold, among others, endangered pangolin as food, the suspected bubonic plague case in the Bayannur district of China is also said to come from infected wild meat.

According to CBS News, if not treated timeously, the plague is fatal in as many as 90% of cases. While largely eradicated in China, occasional cases were still reported in the country. The last major known outbreak was in 2009 in Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.In the Late Middle Ages, a third of the European human population had been killed by this plague called Black Death.

In the meantime, with SA having thus far 200 000 positive COVID-19 infections (41% of Africa’s case load) and Gauteng and the Western Cape seemingly epi-centres for the virus, the World Health Organisation had now said in a statement that COVID-19 proves to be airborne as well and not just transported by inhaling droplets sneezed, exhaled, coughed out by others or touching infected spaces.

SA had been sent ventilators from the United States and Nigeria is considering the next full-on lockdown. Kenya had just scrapped 2020’s school year and classes would only resume in 2021.