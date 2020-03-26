COVID Hotline and local updates

For all information regarding the Corona virus outbreak and subsequent lock down, the Kruger Lowveld Business Chamber and Tourism (KLCBT) has published a telephone number to call

COVID-19 HOTLINE : 0800-029-999

At supermarkets , the queues are long as only a few people are allowed in at any time. This is to ensure that the pre-requisite 1.5m distance between anyone is adhered to.

While certain pharmacies had run out of masks and gloves, these are being delivered regularly and the public is advised to return later in the day. Pharmacies would stay open during lock down and the public would be allowed on the road to obtain medical supplies and medication. However, if asked, proof in the form of a till slip or doctor’s script should be shown to SAPS or the SA Army.

On the government website (Gazette), forms can be downloaded for those who are part of essential services, to carry with them at all times.

Keep your ID and driver’s license with you at all times.