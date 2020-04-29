COVID-19 UPDATE

As of Tuesday, 28 April, the country had 4 996 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 93 deaths.

Mkhize revealed that from 6 March, the country has conducted 185 497 tests. During this period, over six million people have been screened for symptoms and have had temperature checks. During this process, 11 000 were referred for COVID-19 tests.

Between 6 and 12 March, the country had done 413 tests. The tests doubled the following week, steadily increasing over the subsequent weeks to the extent of 25 000 tests done in the past week.

The Western Cape, with 1 870 cases, has become the country’s epicentre of the outbreak. Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal follow with 1 387 and 919 cases, respectively. With 616 cases, the Eastern Cape follows. While the Free State has 113 confirmed cases, the remaining provinces all have less than 40 cases each.

Speaking extensively on the impact of the lockdown, which came into effect on 27 March (and was extended by a further two weeks on 9 April), Mkhize said this intervention stopped an exponential increase in cases. Furthermore, South Africa has announced an elaborate, phased easing of the lockdown, which is categorised according to risk levels. This, President Cyril Ramaphosa has said, will allow the country to resume economic activity, while safeguarding human life.

In dealing with the lockdown, the Health Department’s epidemiologists considered three scenarios, which included “nothing being done”. Under this scenario, the virus would have peaked in July. With a three-week lockdown, the virus would have peaked in August. With a five-week lockdown, the experts say the peak has been staved off until September.

“This lockdown stopped a huge movement of people and stopped an exponential rise [in cases].

“Because people were congregating, they were close to one another… in big meetings, sport gatherings, trains, taxis and so on. That would have actually made the outbreak rise pretty fast. In this case, we were able to delay it,” said Mkhize.

Mkhize said the department is pleased with the development and is confident that its duration is sufficient to flatten the curve of infection.

“The [epidemiologists’] model shows that even if we made the lockdown longer, it would have not put down the curve further than what it is,” said Mkhize.

The lockdown, he said, is being eased based on scientific projections and calculations stating that a Level 5 lockdown would be of no further benefit.