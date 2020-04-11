Covid-19 screening App launched in Mpumalanga

Masoka Dube

THE Mpumalanga Provincial Government had launched a COVID-19 screening App, which would assist communities to be screened in the comfort of their homes.

The App would facilitate interaction between community members and health professionals. There is no need to download the App, the public can access the Health Department website to chat with the health officials who will be online. Data is, however, necessary to access the website.

“They just have to go to the website and answer questions that they will find there. Then they will be screened and be assisted by the health practitioners. The information of the patients will be confidential, it will not be shared with anyone,” premier Refilwe Mtshweni -Tsipani said.

She said that this was one of the strategies the department had implemented to deal with the virus. Door-to-door screening would also continue to ensure communities are properly screened.

• Meanwhile, the public should be aware, (as previously warned by NewsHorn,) that criminals portray themselves as officials from the health department. Before allowing anyone into your home, be sure the officials are indeed from the department. Ask for identification as well.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa’s (Denosa) provincial secretary, Mzwandile Shongwe, had welcomed the initiative.

“We welcome the launch of the App because it will facilitate the reporting process. Health officials will be able to file their reports very fast, which will enable the department to act quickly as far as the virus is concerned. It will also make life easier for the communities because they could simply fill in a questionnaire online,” said Shongwe.