COVID-19 cases surpass 35 000 mark

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have now reached 35 812 — an increase of 1 455 in the last 24 hours.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the Western Cape still has the majority number of cases with 23 583, followed by the Eastern Cape with 4 324, Gauteng with 4 276, and then KwaZulu-Natal with 2 637.

Free State has a record of 299, North West 271, Limpopo 193, Mpumalanga 132, Northern Cape 91 and six are unknown.

Mkhize said he believes that the community is the heart of fighting the spread of the disease.

He urged people to forget about the blame game and pointing fingers, but support each other in the fight against COVID-19.

“Everyone must know that we’re not only determined to fight the disease but we’re actually working together to make sure we reconstruct our economy, rebuild our society, rebuild our health institutions and out of the COVID-19 response, South Africa must be a better country in all ways.”

The Minister said government is not going to be discouraged by the increasing number of infections or get defeated due to loss of life.

“We must move on, we must unite and use our protocols and turn the situation around, and I’m quite sure we’ll be able to do so.”