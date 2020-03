South Africa now has 240 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This means there has been an increase of 38 from Friday’s announcement of 202 cases.

Among the new cases, is the Eastern Cape’s first confirmed case.

“This patient is a 28 year-old female who had travelled to Germany,” said the Health Department on Saturday.

Under the age category, the “age unknown’ case is a patient who did not put his age on the lab form. The information is being obtained from the treating doctor.