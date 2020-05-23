COVID-19 cases rise to 20 125, with 397 deaths

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached the 20 000 mark, as the country’s death toll increased by 28 to 397.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in is now 20 125 which increased by 988 new cases in the last 24 hours, while the death toll is sitting at 397.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre as the numbers keep flaring with 12 888 reported cases followed by Gauteng with 2 521, Eastern Cape with 2 459 and then KwaZulu-Natal with 1 735 cases.

The country has 10 104 reported recoveries.

Mkhize has urged people to wear their mask at all times.

“The main purpose of a mask is to reduce the droplets that come out of the mouth and nose of an infected person during speaking, coughing and sneezing,” he said.

He said the best way to prevent the spread of Coronavirus is by washing your hands and cleaning day-to-day surfaces including doorknobs, light switches, fridges and microwave doors and so on, with soapy water.

“Wash your hands first if you’re about to eat, fix your makeup, play with the baby and so on,” he added.