COVID-19 cases rise to 1 686

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 1 686 – an increase of 31 from the previously reported cases, with one new death reported.

Gauteng still leads the pack with the highest number of cases at 713, followed by the Western Cape at 462 and KwaZulu-Natal with 257.

The Free State has 89, Eastern Cape 32, Limpopo 19, Mpumalanga 18, North West 11, Northern Cape 8 and 77 unallocated cases.

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 58 098.

Confirmed death

The deceased patient is a 57-year-old male from the Western Cape, who was admitted on 5 April 2020. He had co-morbidities, which included diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

This brings to 12 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths.

“We convey our condolences to the family of the deceased. We must also not forget to appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patient,” said the Health Minister, Dr Zweli MKhize.

The provincial breakdown in relation to deaths is as follows:

NO. PROVINCE SEX AGE

1 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 48

2 FREE STATE MALE 85

3 GAUTENG MALE 79

4 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 46

5 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 74

6 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 63

7 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 81

8 KWAZULU-NATAL FEMALE 80

9 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 80

10 WESTERN CAPE FEMALE 82

11 KWAZULU-NATAL MALE 86

12 WESTERN CAPE MALE 57