COVID-19 cases jump to 58 568, as the country ramps up testing

There are over 58 000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with more than 1 million tests having been conducted as of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the outbreak rose to 1 284, as the country recorded 74 new fatalities over the last 24 hours.

Out of the recent deaths reported, 39 are from the Western Cape, 31 from the Eastern Cape and four from the North West.

“As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 58 568,” Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, said .

This is an increase of 3 157 cases from those reported on Wednesday.

The Health Department also announced its breakthrough in reaching the 1 million mark for testing, with 29 999 tests done since the last report.

“We have reached a milestone in testing: 1 028 399 tests have been conducted cumulatively,” Mkhize said.

The Western Cape remains the epicentre with the highest number of cases reported at 37 422, followed by Gauteng with 7 953 cases, the Eastern Cape with 7 868 and KwaZulu-Natal with 3 472.

Meanwhile, the North West has 757 cases, Free State 406, Limpopo 267, Mpumalanga 228, Northern Cape 132 and 63 are still unallocated.