COVID-19 cases increase to 5 350, with 103 deaths

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5 350, with 103 deaths reported.

This is an increase of 354 from Tuesday. “This is the highest number of cases in a 24 hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before,” said Minister of Health, Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Wednesday evening.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 197 127, of which 11 630 were done in the last 24 hours.

“Regrettably, we report a further 10 deaths today from Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 103.

“We convey our condolences to the families of the deceased and appreciate the health workers who treated the deceased patients,” said Mkhize.

The provincial breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases are as follows: Eastern Cape: 630; Free State: 113; Gauteng: 1408; KwaZulu-Natal: 956; Limpopo: 31; Mpumalanga: 31; North West: 29; Northern Cape: 17; Western Cape: 2 135; and Unknown: 0.

Mkhize said the number of new cases in the Western Cape almost doubled from 133 the day before to 264 today. He said this was also the highest number of new cases in the province in any 24 hour cycle.

“Also of note is that this province has the highest positivity yield from their tests in the past 24 hours at 7.5% when compared to other provinces.

“These concerning trends have prompted us to plan for additional support to be deployed to the province to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The province has been asked to recruit additional personnel and 30 Cuban doctors will also be sent to reinforce the human resource capacity,” said the Minister.