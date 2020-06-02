COVID-19 cases climb to 34 357

A total of 22 new COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded, this as the total number of cases climb to 34 357 on Monday.

All 22 of the new deaths are from the Western Cape, bringing the total to 525 deaths in the province and increasing the national figure to 705.

“We wish to express our condolences to the families and loved ones of the departed, and thank the health care workers who treated these patients. The total national recoveries are 16 808,” said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases is: Western Cape 22 567, Gauteng 4 231, Eastern Cape 4 111, KwaZulu-Natal 2 565, Free State 285, Limpopo 192, North West 187, Mpumalanga 131, Northern Cape 82 and 6 unallocated cases.

To date, a total of 742 742 tests have been processed, 17 617 of