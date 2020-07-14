Couple released on R5000 bail for alleged fraud and money laundering

Sibusiso Tshabalala (41) and Ntombizodwa Tshabalala (32) have been released on R5000 bail each following their brief appearance in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for alleged fraud and money laundering.

According to the police spokesperson in Mpumalanga Leonard Hlathi said the pair was arrested on Tuesday prior to the court appearance by members of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in connection with four counts of fraud which includes forgery and uttering as well as money laundering.

“The accused who owns Bundu Lodge in partnership with a 3rd party, allegedly created and submitted fraudulent invoices purported to be owed by the lodge in September 2018. The invoices amounting to over R200 000 were for services that were never rendered and the money was allegedly paid into their personal accounts without the knowledge of the third partner” said Hlathi

he added that the transactions were discovered during an inspection by the partner who engaged the Hawks’ for an investigation that linked the couple to the missing loot.

The case has been postponed to 22 September 2020 for disclosure of the case docket.