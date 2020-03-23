Country on lock down from Thursday midnight till 16 April

In his speech, President Ramaphosa had announced a total lockdown of the country in order to contain the COVID- 19 virus, Over the last 6 days, the infections in SA had risen 6-fold and it is expected that in a few weeks hundreds of thousands of South Africans would be infected.

The SA Army had been deployed to assist SAPS countrywide to enforce the new regulations.

Essential services such as pharmacies, ambulances, health workers in private and government and those who need to transport food and departments supplying life sustaining services would continue to, with stringent health measures in place, function.

The President said that SA is especially vulnerable as a result of its poverty and malnutrition situation. Also the many sufferers from HIV and TB would be among those most probable to pick up the virus. Ramaphosa said that the concern is that the country’s health services would not be able to cope with the virus outbreak and many infections predicted.

Those who need to leave their homes should only do so in order to buy food and medication or obtain a social grants. People should distance themselves from each other with immediate effect and where companies can work remotely, it should be embarked upon without delay. According to Ramaphosa, the next few days would be crucial.

The lock down would continue until April 16 and all shops and business should close despite the immense cost to the economy. The president said that if this is not done, the cost of lives lost would be even higher than can be anticipated..