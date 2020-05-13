Council of Medical Schemes chairperson dies of COVID-19

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has confirmed that its chair, Clarence Mini, had died from Covid-19 complications. Mini, who was asthmatic, had been in hospital for the past six weeks. He was appointed by the former minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, to chair the CMS

“This wonderful, compassionate and likeable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and all industry stakeholders.”,” said Grace Khoza, general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS, in a statement.

Dr Mini leaves behind his children Yandi and Nomhle and wife, Nancy Mini.