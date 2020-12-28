CORONAVIRUS CASE AT PIENAAR POLICE STATION

All communities serviced by Pienaar police station are advised that the police station has been temporarily closed due to an employee who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Mpakeni Tribal / Traditional Office, Daantjie which is behind the police station.

To access the station, the community can call 076 412 3540, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Pienaar Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally on Tuesday, 29 December 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Colonel Thulane Maphanga can also be contacted at 082 923 0273 or Visible Policing Commander Lieutenant Colonel Mapitso Makgatho 082 922 9765