Coronavirus case at Masoyi police station.

All communities serviced by the Masoyi Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid -19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Hope of Glory Church next to Mshadza Secondary School.

To access the station, the community can call 082 3039 869, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Masoyi Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Saturday, 08 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Colonel Musiiwa Mudau can also be contacted at

082 3738 897