Coronavirus case at Kanyamazane police station

All communities serviced by the Kanyamazane Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at Mbombela Municipality Council Chamber, Kanyamazane which is next the police station.

To access the station, the community can call 076 060 3351/ 076 060 3353/ 076 060 0273/ 076 060 0277 / 082 923 0677 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Kanyamazane Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Wednesday, 14 October 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Rekwell Mogane can also be contacted at 082 371 7905 or Vispol Commander Captain Andries Sikwambane 082 065 1198.