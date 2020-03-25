Corona Virus- medical experts sort the myths from the truth

It is being called the second plague – the potentially dangerous myths spread on internet and social media. Now, experts at the University of Texas Health Science Centre at Houston (UT Health) help you sort fact from fiction:

Face masks will keep the uninfected safe.

False. Except when used under high-exposure conditions, such as by health care workers, donning a face mask every day (especially cheap paper or cloth masks), doesn’t keep viruses from infecting you. Masks could be uncomfortable, fording you to touch your face more. In addition, contamination can occur when masks are taken off and put back on, according to experts.

One exception to the rule: If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever and coughing, wearing a face mask could help lower the transmission of infectious droplets in air, experts say.

Lots of vitamin C will ward off COVID-19.

False. There is no evidence that taking extra vitamin C will fight against COVID-19, said Dr. Susan Wootton, a UT associate professor of pediatrics and an infectious disease pediatrician. “In fact, our body can only absorb a certain amount of vitamin C at a time and any excess will be excreted. So those who are stocking up on the vitamin are not benefiting from the extra intake,” Wooton said.

Like colds and flu, COVID-19 will fade with warmer weather.

False – maybe. There is no conclusive proof that the corona virus would die off when the weather turns warm. Epidemiologists are simply not sure as this is a new virus. One study suggest that the virus could perhaps prefer, cooler, more humid conditions. virologist, Dr. Mohammad Sajadi of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said “Based on what we have documented so far, it appears that the virus has a harder time spreading between people in warmer, tropical climates.” Bottom line is, humans have no immune experience against the virus. This means it would probably continue to spread during the Northern Hemisphere’s summer, other experts countered. It is hoped warmer weather would help, but there is no guarantee.

Drinking water every 15 minutes helps prevent corona virus illness.

False. This internet rumor is based on the totally false notion that water “washes” the virus into the hostile acidic environment of the stomach. It is false one and gargling with warm water won’t help protect against the virus either. This is according to Dr. Luis Ostrosky, professor of internal medicine and an infectious disease specialist at UT Health. But staying hydrated when ill, is always a good idea with any infection.

Coronavirus would soon mutate into an even more dangerous strain.

False. The corona virus is not likely to mutate into a more deadly strain, according to virologists at UT. Virus do mutate frequently, but not all are bad and some could even present with less virulence. Vaccine developers often take advantage of the latter fact, using harmless forms of a virus, one with genetic mutations making it less pathogenic, to use in new vaccines.