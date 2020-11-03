Compensation Fund calls for beneficiaries to confirm details

Clients and beneficiaries of the Compensation Fund pension have until the end of October to validate their details to avoid the termination of their benefits.

The Director of Compensation Benefits, Nokuthula Sihlangu, has since appealed to clients and beneficiaries to act as a matter of urgency.

The Fund said it has been in a process to cleanse its pensioners’ database since September 2019.

“We want to improve the integrity of our data, hence the cleansing,” Sihlangu added.

The process will affect injured employees who receive a pension from the Fund due to a disability as well as dependents of deceased pensioners.

The notice also applies to pensioners who reside in South Africa and living abroad.

Sihlangu said all it would take to validate details was a copy of 13-digit identity document and/or a passport.

The Compensation Fund is an entity of the Department of Employment and Labour whose role is to provide for compensation for disablement caused by the occupational injuries or diseases sustained or contracted by employees in the course of their employment, or death resulting from such injuries or diseases.

The Fund can be contacted on 0860 10 350 or PensionCleansing@labour.gov.za if you want to validate your details.