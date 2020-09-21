Company inspires and changes lives through art

IN AN effort to inspire and change lives through art within, Art is Alive Performing Arts Company is

steadily laying the foundation in addressing this issue.

The founder of the company, Musa Silwana, told NewsHorn that: “We are passionate about teaching

artists financial education because our industry is filled with artists without a business background.

They get exploited or drown in debt because they lack financial intelligence, hence we stuck with an

industry that is not respected.

“Most parents don’t get excited when their children want to do art or pursue it as a career. Our

purpose as Art is Alive Performing Arts Company is to bring back isithunsi (dignity) in art,” Silwana

explained.

She added that the company has collaborated with another production company, Richvibes, in

running a successful programme of producing first-class performers.

When asked about her view concerning the industry in the province, Silwana said: “A lot of potential,

amazing talent is scattered and they need skill enhancement. Their talent needs to be shaped

because our craft lacks when it comes to the development of theatre or acting schools around.

She said that in order for aspirant actors to reach their dreams they had to travel to Johannesburg or

other provinces.

“We are also on a journey as a company to register as a school and college so that we can offer a

national certification that will be recognised all over. We also need to work on audience

development people need to know more about the industry especially.

“We are pushing to get the shows to the people so we can develop an audience. These take

time but I can say in three years we actually are on the right path, people support us but obviously

we will need to push hard so the support can increase,” Silwana said.

She added that they are currently busy with a theatre production based on gender-based violence in

an effort to raise awareness on the matter. Silwana said details would be confirmed soon but the

show will be performed during the 16 days of activism in December.

“Anyone interested can join by calling or e-mailing us, No requirements are needed as long as you

have a passion for art. We do performance art, poetry and music and we are preparing for our 2021

Saturday classes, which will commence in February,” she concluded.

For more information, follow them on Facebook: Art is Alive or inbox Musa Wenkosi. You can also

call 0749003271 or send an email to musasilwana@gmail.com