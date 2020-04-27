Community newspapers need a share of lockdown relief fund

Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) Executive Director Carol Mohlala recently sent a letter to the office of the Minister in the Presidency demanding that the community media be included on the lockdown relief budget.

Yesterday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would assist businesses to be able to operate during and after the country’s lockdown.

AIP is a membership association that represents grassroots community newspapers (both online and print).

Mohlala said the letter was also sent to the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA).

“As the president has made several announcements regarding economic relief to South Africans during this testing time, it seems that community print media is yet again forgotten. In all of the relief measures the president has made, independent community media has been sidelined and it is clear that the president does not regard the sector as an important contributor to not only the economy but the communities it serves,” said Mohlala.

“MDDA is yet again playing hide-and-seek at a crucial time. It recently announced an emergency relief fund which its conditions on how the money was to be used were not only unclear but completely absurd. The emergency fund was a clear indication that the MDDA is out of touch with realities on the ground,” Mohlala said.

She said it was still unclear how many publications received the grant and if there will be any further relief offered.

She added that the agency showed that it does not care about the print sector and is willing to see it die a slow, painful death.

“I am sure that as the economy is going through the current challenges, it is well known that corporations are to cut advertising spend which is a huge income loss for the community print sector. Something the government, MDDA, and the Minister of the President is simply ignoring.”

The things the AIP is demanding include that the MDDA provides the emergency fund to all AIP member publications, the presidency must mandate all government departments to spend at least 30% of their advertising on community media and the money that the Competition Commission fined mainstream media on the advertising irregularities must be made available to community media especially community print and the AIP, with immediate effect.

“We also want that the MDDA avails a budget to help NPOs in the media sector with some sort of relief, and all relief measures afforded to SMMEs are extended to the NPOs such as the AIP.”

Ramaphosa spokesperson Kusela Diko conceded that they have received the letter and she indicated that they would attend to it letter.

MDDA was not immediately available comment.