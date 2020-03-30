Communities urged to comply with measures to curb Covid-9 spread

Mpumalanga’s MEC for Community Safety, Security and Liaison, Gabisile Shabalala, had called on communities in the province to comply with all regulations to curb further spread of Covid 19 virus as laid down by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The MEC had warned communities that failure to comply would not only bring them into conflict with the law, but would endanger lives as well. Shabalala said the police would be on high alert to ensure absolute compliance by al.l

She called on the police and other law enforcement officers to ensure that those who break the law are immediately arrested.

“We are appealing to all our communities to comply with the urgent measures taken in order to arrest the further spread of the disease. “We remain resolute that working together during this time, the war on the Corona virus will be won.” She finally appealed for calm and said national government was doing all in its might to normalise the situation.